Portland, OR

PBOT launches its latest planning effort, North Portland in Motion

Portland, Oregon
Portland, Oregon
 6 days ago

(June 23, 2021) The Portland Bureau of Transportation’s (PBOT) latest planning effort is kicking off in North Portland this week with the launch of North Portland in Motion.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) recognizes that North Portland is long overdue for a community-driven transportation plan. This plan is an opportunity to convene the greater North Portland community. North Portland in Motion is an upcoming planning effort to identify transportation needs and near-term investments to improve access to community destinations and support walking, biking, and transit use in the North Portland peninsula. It identifies shared priorities and key opportunities for new investments to support better access to important places within the peninsula, as well as better connections to Northeast Portland and the central city. The project timeline is roughly two years. It began in January 2021 with an anticipated final plan appearing before city council in the early months of 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5Gdn_0adWRc5l00
The North Portland in Motion project map focuses on residential and commercial areas west of Interstate 5. The study area is home to seven neighborhoods. Map by PBOT.

Want to learn more and get involved?

In addition to North Portland in Motion, PBOT is beginning to design the North Willamette Boulevard Active Transportation Corridor, which received grant funding from Metro’s Regional Flexible Funding program and is scheduled for construction between 2025 and 2027. This project will add three new miles of protected bikeway on N Willamette Boulevard, connecting to existing facilities on N Rosa Parks Way, to create a continuous 5-mile connection from St Johns to NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. In addition to bikeway improvements, this project will add new pedestrian crossings and improve access to transit for TriMet Line 44. Visit the project website for additional details and to sign up for project design updates and opportunities to provide feedback as the design progresses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ue3mk_0adWRc5l00
St. John's main street facing the cinema as a Trimet bus moves towards a crossing. Photo by PBOT.

Later this summer, PBOT will begin construction on the N Lombard Main Street Project in the heart of St. Johns. Crews will remove buried rail lines, reconstruct the roadway, add curb ramps and marked crosswalks, and update traffic signals to make it easier for people to safely access businesses and transit in St. Johns. Learn more about the project and sign up for email updates on the project website.

Here are a few useful links where you can find information about other projects happening soon in North Portland:

Sign up here for updates about a variety of PBOT initiatives and projects.

Sign up for email updates and read more about the North Portland in Motion project at: North Portland in Motion

Contact the project team at: NoPIM@portlandoregon.gov

Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon

Portland is the largest and most populous city in the U.S. state of Oregon and the seat of Multnomah County. It is a major port in the Willamette Valley region of the Pacific Northwest, at the confluence of the Willamette and Columbia rivers in Northwestern Oregon. As of 2019, Portland had an estimated population of 654,741,

