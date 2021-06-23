Cancel
Environment

Slightly warmer and a touch muggy Thursday

By Kate McKenna
WAAY-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's another cool morning tomorrow and we'll have sunshine and warm temperatures with only a stray shower chance. The majority of us will stay dry all day and highs warm to the upper 80s. The humidity begins to creep back up Thursday and continues to do so heading into the...

www.waaytv.com
Weather
Environment
EnvironmentDallas News

Muggy with isolated storms

Rain chances will diminish tonight, but it will be muggy and mild under a mostly cloudy sky. The rain chances will diminish greatly for Wednesday and Thursday before going back up Friday. Isolated pop up storms will be possible the next couple of days but most areas will be dry. A cold front will bring a higher chance of showers and storms Friday,
EnvironmentNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Muggy With Spotty Storms for Fourth of July

This muggy weather pattern is going to continue for the next several days. The good news is that temperatures will be a bit cooler than normal. Expect highs in the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Much of the time will be dry, but isolated storms may develop each afternoon.
EnvironmentWSVN-TV

Long Stretch of Wet Weather

Ample tropical moisture is in place across South Florida to fuel scattered showers and isolated storms in the morning. We will get some sort of break along the coast this afternoon with the focus of the activity shifting inland. By the evening, rain and storms develop once again. Soggy stretch...
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Rain and cooler temperatures expected in Killeen this holiday weekend

Rain is expected in the Killeen area during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. However, the rain is expected to be scattered and some residents won’t see rain, according to Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. Along with the potential rain, a light cold front will blow...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

A good chance of rain, but still muggy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It won’t be quite as hot today, but it stays very muggy. And we’ll likely see showers and thunderstorms are possible. There’s a 70 percent chance of rain. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80. Showers and the possibility of thunderstorms continue overnight....
Fort Wayne, INfortwaynesnbc.com

Hot and muggy weather for now

FORT WAYNE,Ind.(Fort Wayne’s NBC) — A southerly flow of hot and humid air will continue into Thursday. Each afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms will pop up. Any of those could have heavy rain and gusty winds for a brief time. At night the conditions will be dry but very warm and muggy. Cooler air should move in by Friday.
EnvironmentWDSU

Few strong storms

Rain diminishes this evening, but there are a few strong storms early this evening. This evening temps drop into the upper 70s to low 80s. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s Northshore to mid 70s to near 80 South. Few showers develop in the morning and begin to move onshore. Add in the heat, and storms will fire up during the day. High pressure off the NE Coast is sending in warm moist air. Upper low to our East in the Gulf is moving our way and will add more moisture. Looks like it is pulling some moisture from Danny our way. Expect off and on rain and storms daily through Friday, but higher rain chances this weekend. There will be the potential for locally heavy rain. Saturday looks to be the day with the heaviest rain right now.