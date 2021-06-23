Osceola County Corrections Department receives Excelsior Recognition from Florida Commission
On Wednesday, the Osceola County Corrections Department was reaccredited by the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission (FCAC) and received the Excelsior Recognition. The Excelsior Recognition is awarded to Florida criminal justice agencies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the accreditation process. Only agencies that have been awarded five successful reaccreditation cycles by the Commission are eligible for the recognition.