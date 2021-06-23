Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Osceola County Corrections Department receives Excelsior Recognition from Florida Commission

positivelyosceola.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, the Osceola County Corrections Department was reaccredited by the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission (FCAC) and received the Excelsior Recognition. The Excelsior Recognition is awarded to Florida criminal justice agencies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the accreditation process. Only agencies that have been awarded five successful reaccreditation cycles by the Commission are eligible for the recognition.

www.positivelyosceola.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osceola County, FL
State
Florida State
Osceola County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Florida Commission#Fcac#The Excelsior Recognition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StateNBC News

Supreme Court upholds restrictive Arizona voting laws in test of Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two election laws in the 2020 battleground state of Arizona that challengers said make it harder for minorities to vote. The case was an important test for what's left of one of the nation's most important civil rights laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which the Supreme Court scaled back in 2013. A remaining provision allows lawsuits claiming that voting changes would put minority voters at a disadvantage in electing candidates of their choice.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

India Oxenberg says Allison Mack personally apologized for abuse ahead of NXIVM sentencing: It 'seemed honest'

India Oxenberg says she's made a lot of headway in terms of forgiving Allison Mack for her involvement in NXIVM. The 30-year-old, who is the daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, was recruited to NXIVM's master-slave sorority known as DOS by Mack, 38. Shortly after Mack learned her fate on Wednesday – a three-year prison sentence and $20,000 fine for crimes she pleaded guilty to in 2019 – India told Fox News in a statement that she was "still in a state of disbelief."