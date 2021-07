Summersets (the new duo from Kalle Mattson and Andrew Sowka) have shared another new track from their upcoming EP, small Town Sunday, “pass me by.”. “pass me by”, which saw its radio premiere this past weekend on the Strombo Show, is about “the two characters we’ve been writing about in all of our songs,” says Mattson. “Set early in the timeline of their relationship it’s about feeling a little lost or aimless but that all could change after meeting this new person. Musically, I’ve wanted to write a song like this for as long as I could remember. Tom Petty has always been a massive influence and I’ve always strived to write as terse and hopeful as he does.”