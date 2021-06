Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco has been given a contract extension to the maximum four years, according to state law. This news comes from multiple reporting agencies late Sunday as vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter announced the extension. There were growing rumors Bianco would potentially be interested in the vacancy at LSU left by retiring head coach Paul Mainieri. Some in Rebel nation were eager to see these rumors come to fruition, but there was most likely another significantly sized group hoping for Bianco to be retained.