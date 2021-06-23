Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Wears 'Free Britney' Shirt Ahead of Singer's Virtual Court Appearance

Britney Spears’ testimony at her recent conservatorship hearing was harrowing, shocking, and widely infuriating. While there had been much suspicious about the extent that her private life was controlled by her father and legal co-conservator, Jamie Spears, the details that she shared with the world are even worse than anyone could have imagined. For over a decade, Spears wasn’t allowed to do interviews or tell her side of the story — but now, in her own words, we know that Spears is dealing with forced medication, financial exploitation, numerous forms of caretaker abuse, and reproductive coercion in the form of being unable to remove her IUD.