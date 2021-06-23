Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Wears 'Free Britney' Shirt Ahead of Singer's Virtual Court Appearance

WUSA
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Asghari is showing his support for Britney Spears. Ahead of Britney's latest hearing for her ongoing conservatorship battle on Wednesday, Sam took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself rocking a T-shirt with the words "Free Britney" painted in pink-and-purple writing. The shirt is in support of the #FreeBritney movement, a hashtag that was created by fans and is used by those who claim that Britney is being held against her will, and is trying to call for help through her social media posts.

www.wusa9.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#Iran#Instagram Stories#The New York Times#Nyt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Dot

Britney Spears’ shocking testimony validates the ‘Free Britney’ movement

Britney Spears made a rare appearance on Wednesday to address how her 13-year-long conservatorship has affected every aspect of her life and left her “traumatized.”. Spears joined a virtual hearing on her conservatorship, led by Judge Brenda Penny, and gave lengthy, emotional testimony, revealing how much she’s been made to do against her will. Spears said the public face she puts forth for her fans, much of it via Instagram, is “a lie.”
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Britney Spears Receives Support From Celebs All Over The Internet

Britney Spears’ testimony at her recent conservatorship hearing was harrowing, shocking, and widely infuriating. While there had been much suspicious about the extent that her private life was controlled by her father and legal co-conservator, Jamie Spears, the details that she shared with the world are even worse than anyone could have imagined. For over a decade, Spears wasn’t allowed to do interviews or tell her side of the story — but now, in her own words, we know that Spears is dealing with forced medication, financial exploitation, numerous forms of caretaker abuse, and reproductive coercion in the form of being unable to remove her IUD.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears denounced ‘oppressive and controlling’ conservatorship, report says ahead of court appearance

Britney Spears denounced the conservatorship over her life and finances as “oppressive and controlling”, a new report has stated.The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing confidential court records it has obtained, that Spears “expressed serious opposition to the conservatorship earlier and more often than had previously been known”.According to the newspaper, Spears – who has overall refrained from making public statements about the situation – once told a court investigator she wanted the conservatorship to end as soon as possible.“She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her,” the court investigator...
CelebritiesTullahoma News

Britney Spears brother-in-law: Family want 'the best' for her

Britney Spears' brother-in-law has insisted her family only "want the best" for her. The 39-year-old pop star spoke up in court on Wednesday (23.06.21) to brand the conservatorship that has given her father, Jamie Spears, control of her affairs since 2008 "abusive" and accused her other relatives of doing "nothing" to help her but Jamie Watson - who is married to Jamie Lynn Spears - has now spoken up to defend his wife and the rest of the clan.
Celebritieslaconiadailysun.com

Britney Spears' co-conservator says she hasn't stopped star having kids

Britney Spears’ co-conservator has refuted her father’s claims that she is the one stopping the singer from having a baby with Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old singer recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, but claimed her conservators – including her father Jamie Spears – are preventing her from doing so after they made her have an IUD fitted.
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Jamie Lynn Spears Says She Told Britney to Ditch Her Lawyer

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears finally voiced support for the pop star’s contentious battle against her conservatorship, saying she had advised the singer to replace her court-appointed lawyer “many years ago.”. “I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Paris Hilton's Mom and Sister Support Britney Spears After She Admits to Not Believing Paris' Abuse Claims

Kathy and Nicky Hilton are supporting Britney Spears 100 percent. The mother and daughter appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday following Britney's shocking statement during her conservatorship hearing, and said they were full on Team Britney -- even though the singer admitted to not believing Paris Hilton's claims that she was verbally and physically abused at the Provo Canyon School when she was 17 years old.
Los Angeles, CAfoxwilmington.com

Wendy Williams under fire for saying ‘death to’ Britney Spears’ parents after singer’s court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears‘ parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer’s court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.
CelebritiesWUSA

Britney Spears' Conservator Jodi Montgomery Plans to Create 'A Path for Termination of the Conservatorship'

Britney Spears' temporary conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, is speaking out following the latest hearing for the singer's ongoing conservatorship battle. A rep for Montgomery released a statement from the conservator's attorney to ET on Wednesday, one week after Spears addressed the Los Angeles court directly and requested to terminate the legal conservatorship she's been under for 13 years. Montgomery serves as temporary conservator of her person, while Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is co-conservator of her estate with Bessemer Trust Company.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Press

Britney Spears' boyfriend wants marriage and kids

Britney Spears’ boyfriend is “ready for marriage and kids” with the singer. The 39-year-old singer - who has 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, and it has now been claimed that her boyfriend Sam Asghari is also on board with the idea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Acknowledges Her ‘Suffering’ After Her Claims About Conservatorship: ‘He’s Sorry’

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, responded after the pop star broke her silence about her conservatorship. Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Thoreen, read a statement on his behalf during the Wednesday, June 23, court hearing: “He’s sorry to see his daughter suffering in so much pain.”. Meanwhile, her mother Lynne Spears‘ lawyer,...