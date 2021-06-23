Ludi Lin on Shaking Things Up in 'Kung Fu' and Embracing Asian Excellence (Exclusive)

On The CW's Kung Fu, each of the three adult Shen children has been on a journey. Althea (Shannon Dang) has been finding her voice as a victim of sexual assault while Nicky (Olivia Liang) has been on a more literal journey both becoming a warrior and also trying to stop Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) from gathering eight sacred weapons. But for Jon Prasida's Ryan, the journey has been one of self with the character not only coming out to his parents, but in this week's episode "Choice" he's introducing his boyfriend to his parents. While Ryan has a lot of concerns and anxiety around this monumental moment, it ends up being a very positive and supportive moment and for Prasida, representing a positive coming out story is just as important as stories that show a more difficult side of the journey.