Outside The Binary: An Intro To Non-Binary People In The Santa Clarita Community
One of the most commonly misunderstood and disregarded characters of the LGBTQ+ community, is the presence of individuals who do not identify as strictly male or female. A defining factor of identifying as non-binary is the belief that gender is a spectrum, rather than the traditional belief that gender is strictly male or female, people can feel and identify as in-between, a mix, neither, or both male and female.www.hometownstation.com