Nebraska State

Nebraska State Patrol targets women for recruitment

By News Channel Nebraska
Sand Hills Express
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol will be hosting a video conference for women interested in joining the law enforcement agency on June 24. Last week Nebraska State Patrol graduated 8 new members to their agency, but are already looking for new recruits. Specifically, NSP is looking for women to join their department. Stacie Lundgren an Investigations Sergeant with the NSP says the recruitment effort towards women is an effort to better reflect the wider Nebraska Community.

sandhillsexpress.com
