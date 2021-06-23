Slog PM: Cliff Mass, Of Course, Says Record-Breaking Heatwave Is Normal; Keep Paws Away from the Hot Pavement; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Believes It's Important to Know America's Racist Past

And people are still buying cars. Still burning fossil fuels. Today. Tomorrow. The day after tomorrow. And so on. What got us here—record-breaking days of heat in Seattle—has no end in sight. And that is to be expected. Even with 500,000 dead at the time, 74 million Americans still voted for Donald Trump, the main distributor of life-destroying information. This should give you a sense of the mountain (no, mountains) of dead that will be needed for real action to be taken.