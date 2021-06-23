Cancel
Soccer

Soccer officials barred a German stadium from displaying rainbow-colored lights. Watch what happened next.

By Loveday Morris
Washington Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — Germany turned rainbow colored for its soccer match against Hungary on Wednesday night. European soccer bosses had ruled that Munich Allianz Arena could not be lit in rainbow colors for Wednesday’s Euro 2020 group-stage match between Germany and Hungary. The stadium had wanted to display the lights to...

Related
UEFAPosted by
WDBO

UEFA declines Munich application for rainbow-colored stadium

MUNICH — (AP) — German soccer clubs are banding together to display rainbow colors during the country’s match against Hungary at the European Championship after UEFA rejected host city Munich’s plan to do the same. Clubs in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Wolfsburg, Augsburg, Bremen and Düsseldorf will light up their venues...
UEFAwashingtonnewsday.com

UEFA has turned down a request to light up Munich’s stadium in rainbow colors.

UEFA has turned down a request to light up Munich’s stadium in rainbow colors. UEFA has turned down a proposal to light up Munich’s Allianz Arena in rainbow colors for Germany’s match against Hungary, claiming that the gesture has a political connotation. The request came from Dieter Reiter, the mayor...
UEFAtheScore

Hungarian foreign minister: Lighting stadium in rainbow colors 'dangerous'

Budapest, June 21, 2021 (AFP) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has claimed that plans to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours in solidarity with the LGBT community for Wednesday's Euro 2020 game between Hungary and Germany are "harmful and dangerous". Local authorities in Munich asked UEFA for permission...
UEFAVice

UEFA Blocks Attempt to Illuminate German Stadium in Rainbow Colours

Football’s governing body in Europe has rejected a request from Munich’s mayor to light up the stadium hosting Germany’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary in rainbow colours, “given the political context”. Mayor Dieter Reiter had asked to illuminate the Allianz Arena to resemble a pride flag, to protest a new...
UEFAPosted by
The Hill

UEFA defends decision to deny request for rainbow lights at soccer stadium

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) defended its decision to deny the request for a rainbow lights display at a German soccer stadium to celebrate Pride Month. In a statement, UEFA said they fully support the wearing of LGBT rainbow colors, adding that their decision to deny the Munich council's request wasn’t “political”.
UEFAPosted by
Forbes

UEFA Blocks LGBT+ Rainbow Display At Munich Stadium

Europe’s soccer governing body UEFA has rejected Munich city council’s request to illuminate the Allianz Arena football stadium in rainbow colors for Germany’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary Wednesday, deeming it a political statement given the recent passing of an anti-LGBT+ law by Hungarian parliament. Key Facts. In a statement...
UEFAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

European Soccer Chiefs Block ‘Political’ Rainbow Light Display for Hungary Team

UEFA has blocked a request from the mayor of Munich to have the German city’s soccer stadium lit up in rainbow colors for a Euro 2020 match against Hungary. Mayor Dieter Reiter had asked permission to light up the stadium for Germany’s final group game at the postponed Euro 2020 tournament as “an important sign of tolerance and equality” after the passage of an anti-LGBTQ law by the Hungarian parliament. But UEFA said Tuesday that it wouldn’t allow the request. In a statement, the European soccer body described homophobia and other forms of discrimination as “a stain on society” and a big problem for football. “However UEFA, through its statutes, is a politically and religiously neutral organization,” the statement went on. “Given the political context of this specific request—a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament—UEFA must decline this request.”
UEFAdailyjournal.net

The Latest: German papers, broadcasters display rainbows

Numerous German newspapers and broadcasters have displayed rainbow flags on their front pages, social media profiles or on-screen logos. It follows UEFA’s refusal to let Munich illuminate its stadium in rainbow colors in a show of support for LGBT people for a European Championship match between Germany and Hungary. The...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020: German clubs to light up stadia in rainbow colours as Uefa blocks Allianz Arena request

A number of German clubs will light up their stadia in rainbow colours during Wednesday night’s Euro 2020 game between Germany and Hungary.The move comes as a response to Uefa blocking a request from Munich mayor Dieter Reiter to illuminate the Allianz Arena as the government body believes it has a “political context”.The home grounds of FC Cologne, Augsburg, VfL Wolfsburg, Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt will all take part.Others are showing solidarity in different ways: Mainz’ stadium only lights up in red and white so they will do that while Werder Bremen have put up Pride flags outside...
UEFAPosted by
NBC News

Euro 2020 soccer stadium's LGBT rainbow plan rejected for being too 'political'

Plans to illuminate a soccer stadium with rainbow colors to show support for LGBT+ rights have been rejected by the game's governing body in Europe for being too political. Germany play Hungary at Munich's Allianz Arena on Wednesday as part of the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament. and politicians in Germany had called for the rainbow colors to be shown to protest Hungary’s government after it passed laws that critics say undermine LGBT+ rights.

