Police seek 2 men seen on video shooting 3-year-old, fatally striking father

By Kristen Johanson
KYW News Radio
 6 days ago

Philadelphia authorities have released surveillance video that captures the shooting of two men and a 3-year-old over the weekend in West Philadelphia.

