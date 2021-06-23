Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rob Manfred believes MLB's enforcement on sticky substances has 'gone very well'

By John Healy
Posted by 
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 6 days ago

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes the league’s newfound enforcement of inspecting pitchers for sticky substances has gone ‘very well’ two days in.

www.audacy.com
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
302
Followers
991
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Major League Baseball#Phillies#Q A#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Max Scherzer Has Blunt Message For MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

On Tuesday night, fans watching the Washington Nationals face off against the Philadelphia Phillies were in for a treat. Star pitcher Max Scherzer made his return to the mound for the first time in over 10 days after suffering an injury on June 11. In his first start back, he was subject to the MLB’s new rule on foreign substances.
MLBESPN

Rob Manfred must learn from MLB's past and come down hard on foreign-substance violators

Now that MLB's plan to combat the use of foreign substances has firmed up, with the issuance of a memo to teams, the first day that umpires will bear formal instructions to check pitchers will come Monday. And if Jacob deGrom's elbow is OK and the Mets' rotation remains in order, he could be the first pitcher to take the mound that day, in a Mets' 5:10 ET start of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Tyler Anderson blames Rob Manfred for MLB's sticky ball scandal

Pirates pitcher Tyler Anderson thinks Rob Manfred should look inward when casting blame for MLB’s sticky ball scandal. In a post-game session Tuesday with reporters, the veteran hurler said MLB’s practice of changing the baseball every year led pitchers to overcompensate with foreign substances. "I'm sure some guys will have bigger problems than other guys,” Anderson said, via Yahoo Sports. “I feel like this was just a problem created by Manfred by changing the ball every year.”
MLBNBC Washington

White Sox's Carlos Rodón Calls Out Rob Manfred on Astros, Foreign Substances

Rodón calls out Manfred about Astros amid 'sticky stuff' ban originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Carlos Rodón sees a double standard. The Chicago White Sox pitcher, who's having a resurgent season and has firmly planted himself in the middle of the Cy Young conversation in the American League, has some thoughts on baseball's crackdown on foreign substances, the league's effort to eliminate the use of "sticky stuff" that's increasing spin rates and making pitches nearly impossible to hit.
MLBnetworthynewz.com

Rob Manfred Says MLB Is ‘Making Progress’ with Foreign Substance Crackdown

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is considering Max Scherzer’s outburst an outlier. Two days after the league began enforcing rules to prevent pitchers’ use of sticky substances—and one day after the Washington Nationals starter became visibly upset after he was checked three times during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies—Manfred told The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli that the first few days “have gone very well.”
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Carlos Rodón Hits Rob Manfred, MLB on ‘Sticky Stuff'

Rodón hits Manfred on Astros amid 'sticky stuff' ban originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Carlos Rodón sees a double standard. The Chicago White Sox pitcher, who's having a resurgent season and has firmly planted himself in the middle of the Cy Young conversation in the American League, has some thoughts on baseball's crackdown on foreign substances, the league's effort to eliminate the use of "sticky stuff" that's increasing spin rates and making pitches nearly impossible to hit.
MLBSports Business Journal

MLB's Manfred committed to foreign-substance oversight despite drama

A vast majority of umpire checks of pitchers for illegal substances have been completed without incident Getty Images MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that the league's "crisis of the moment will be worth the short-term distraction" if its enhanced enforcement of foreign-substance usage by p...
MLBNew York Post

Zack Britton calls out Rob Manfred over ‘embarrassing’ MLB sticky checks

Zack Britton hated what he saw Tuesday night. The implementation of Major League Baseball’s new rule to regularly check pitchers for foreign substances led to players angrily stripping on the field, Phillies manager Joe Girardi and Nationals ace Max Scherzer yelling back and forth at each other after Girardi initiated a mid-inning check of Scherzer and games being paused as umpires checked players.
MLBPosted by
Forbes

Rob Manfred’s Crackdown On Pitchers Using Sticky Substances Is His Worst Decision Yet As MLB Commissioner

It’s clear that Major League Baseball has a problem. Strikeouts are up. Hitting for average is down. As pitchers have increased their velocity, they have also increased the movement of the ball. It’s long been known that pitchers have used foreign substances on the ball to increase their grip. But MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s crackdown on the use of these substances is his worst decision since taking over as the head of baseball in 2014.
MLBPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred continues to be an absolute joke

This is the online version of our morning newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Rob Manfred, the man who didn’t suspend any of the Houston Astros players for cheating their way to a World Series title, has turned MLB into a joke once again and this time things could get really messy for the league and the game that so many love.
MLBheraldstaronline.com

Column: MLB getting harder to watch, enjoy

Ever since Rob Manfred took over the reins as MLB commissioner on Jan. 25, 2015, the game has steadily become worse. It is as if Manfred has a magic wand and thinks he can change everything about Major League Baseball. There are a select few that are for the better, but most are horrible. Some are just flat-out ridiculous.
MLBchatsports.com

Rob Manfred says MLB crackdown has 'gone very well,' despite Max Scherzer quarrel

When Rob Manfred put his final stamp of approval on MLB's crackdown against sticky substances, he probably didn't envision frustrated pitchers yanking their pants off on the field. Still, the MLB commissioner apparently likes how the change is playing out. After three days of umpires checking pitchers for illegal pitching...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Gelb rips MLB's Rob Manfred: 'I can't stand this incompetent commissioner'

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred expressed satisfaction with the league's new and controversial crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances, arguing that the first two days of inspections went "really well." But some pitchers are decrying MLB's implementation of sticky stuff checks, and...