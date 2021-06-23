Rob Manfred believes MLB's enforcement on sticky substances has 'gone very well'

Now that MLB's plan to combat the use of foreign substances has firmed up, with the issuance of a memo to teams, the first day that umpires will bear formal instructions to check pitchers will come Monday. And if Jacob deGrom's elbow is OK and the Mets' rotation remains in order, he could be the first pitcher to take the mound that day, in a Mets' 5:10 ET start of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.