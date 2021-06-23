LIVE at the Arena: A triumphant return to live entertainment

Will Beekman

WILKES_BARRE — For those about to rock, we salute you. And we need you!

We are back!

When country music megastars, Alabama, finally take the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, July 23, it will mark the first indoor concert since the pandemic forced the venue to shut its doors on March 12, 2020.

If my math is correct, that’s 498 days of nothingness.

Ok, not complete nothingness. At least not in the most literal sense.

We did have a whole lot of fun thinking outside the box to program events in our parking lot last summer.

Seeing a drive-in performance by comedian Jim Gaffigan put smiles on our faces when we needed it the most.

Hosting three sold-out parking lot performances by Billy Strings is certainly something we will never forget.

And, of course, we always have a good time when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are skating on home ice.

But comparatively speaking — nothingness.

Nearly 500 days of silence and emptiness inside a building that can hold so much, and has held so much for the past 21 years.

To be honest, having an arena full of fans on July 23 is going to look and feel quite strange. No social distancing, and no mask mandate. Yes, we ask all patrons to wear a face covering if they are not fully vaccinated, but this will otherwise be a full-fledged concert. The real deal. Like the good old days.

Strange? Yes. Therapeutic? Absolutely!

Some of us realize it more than others, but music, especially LIVE music, is so important in our lives. For me, it keeps me grounded when I start get a little too lightheaded, and it lifts me up when I find I’m spending a little too much time in the lower altitudes of life. Sad songs make me happy. Heavy songs keep me light.

Music and live events have always been there for me. For us. And now more than ever, we need to return the favor.

So please show your support. Buy tickets. Tell your friends. Bring your friends. Heck, come join our rock star team and get paid to work during events. Seriously, give us a call. Ask for me. Ask for anyone.

Our industry was the first to close, and it is the last to reopen. We need you to help us to get back on our feet.

Spread that love as best you can, and please spread it around the entire community. Go see a show at the F.M. Kirby Center. Go catch a Broadway musical at the Scranton Cultural Center. Turn yourself on to an amazing up-and-coming artist at Karl Hall.

Of course, it’s not just music. Comedians, theatrical performances and family shows — they all add so much to our quality of life. They offer a temporary escape from reality. They create memories that last lifetimes. That’s why I love my line of work as much as I do. And boy did I miss it!

But we are back. We recently announced that Disney on Ice is returning for eight performances from Aug. 19-22, 2021. We also have four other concerts that will be announced shortly and a slew of others on the horizon. I hate to be a tease, but I really can’t wait to tell you what we have in store.

Yes, we all know what has transpired over these past 15 months, but let’s not rehash it.

Let’s move on.

Let’s go live again.

Let’s go LIVE again!

And let’s do it together.