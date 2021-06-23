Cancel
Covington County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Covington, Escambia by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Covington; Escambia A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...EASTERN ESCAMBIA...SOUTHWESTERN COVINGTON...NORTHWESTERN OKALOOSA AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 636 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of East Brewton, or 9 miles east of Brewton. Another strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Munson. The storms were moving east at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Baker.

alerts.weather.gov
East Brewton, AL
Escambia County, AL
Covington County, AL
#Special Weather Statement
