We have an exclusive video from the Jacksonville FL. based goth industrial act Batavia available for you today: “Azafrán”. Scroll down to see the video. Here’s what Terri & Ed Cripps tell about the background of the song: “About 30 miles south of Jacksonville is the city of St.Augustine. It’s actually the oldest city in the United States, founded by the Spanish in 1565. It’s pretty rife with ghost stories and fokelore, but one of the more famous tales is that of a young colonel, his handsome assistant, and his beautiful wife, Delores. There’s a bit of history mixed with legend, and finding the truth in that murk is a bit foggy, but the story goes like this; The colonel brought his wife from Spain, and then neglected her and left her in this massive fort, Castillo De San Marcos, (which still stands today).