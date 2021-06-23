Cancel
'Loki' Episode 3 Recap: Dancing With Myself

By Liz Shannon Miller
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 3, "Lamentis."]. Episode 3 of Loki is the shortest yet, and beyond a few massive revelations feels very much like just a chapter in this story. But it's becoming a genuinely thrilling story to watch, largely because I have literally no idea what's going to happen next, in the best way possible. I just know that I wanted two things from this show — wild sci-fi time travel fun with some solid character work — and so far it's delivering.

