'Loki' Episode 3 Recap: Dancing With Myself

Loki Episode 3 – now available on Disney + and Disney + Hotstar – looked a lot like an episode of The Mandalorian. Part of this was due to the visuals, with the vast empty Lamentis-1 (albeit purple), the deserted mining town, and acres of loose gravel, similar to the landscapes we see regularly in the Star Wars series getting closer to them. Western roots of the franchise. There’s also the matter of the guards we see checking the tickets for the escape ship on Lamentis-1, which is essentially the Marvel version of Stormtroopers. And then there is the configuration of Loki Episode 3 – Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) trying to escape a dire situation – which can repeat itself over and over again should Loki end up being an ongoing series.