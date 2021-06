International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and the Singaporean Minister in charge of Trade Relations Mr S. Iswaran met by video call to kick start negotiations. The UK is the first European country to start negotiations on a Digital Economy Agreement (DEA). Singapore and the UK are both global leaders in the digital economy and 70% of UK services exports, from financial and legal services to music streaming and e-books, were digitally delivered to Singapore in 2019, worth £3.2 billion.