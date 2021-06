One of London's most storied buildings is preparing for a new generation of prominence, thanks to Raffles Hotels & Resorts. After being closed to the public for more than a century, the Old War Office in the heart of Whitehall is being transformed into Raffles London at The OWO, the hospitality brand's first London institution that is sure to be one of 2022's most anticipated luxury hotel openings. The property will also house 85 exquisite residences, with penthouses ranging from studios to five-bedroom homes. Sales are managed through Knight Frank and Strutt & Parker.