Kenton County, KY

Morehead State alum Leann Lewis is the 2021 KEA Teacher of the Year

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeann Lewis (Class of 2001), a ninth-grade English teacher at Simon Kenton High School in Kenton County, is the 2021 Kentucky Education Association (KEA) Teacher of the Year. The Teacher of the Year Award is presented to the KEA educator who excels in five critical areas of teaching: advocacy for the profession, professional practice, community engagement, attention to diversity and leadership in professional development. The award was announced in April 2021 and awarded virtually at the annual KEA Delegate Assembly.

