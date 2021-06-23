Cancel
Greenville County, SC

Man shot, killed by police serving warrant in South Carolina

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed by at least one deputy in South Carolina as officers were trying to arrest him. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said the man was hiding from deputies and federal marshals at a Greenville home Wednesday and attacked them. The sheriff says the man pulled a gun and was shot by at least one of his officers. No one else was hurt. The sheriff says the man was wanted for very serious crimes. But he said he would not detail them until the coroner releases the dead man's name.

www.wcn247.com
