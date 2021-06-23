Cancel
Spoelstra to help coach USA Basketball select team in Vegas

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra and Gregg Popovich have often spoken of how much they enjoy coaching against one another. This summer, they’re teaming up to coach with, and against, one another. Spoelstra has accepted an invitation to join the USA Basketball coaching staff for its Olympic preparations in Las Vegas next month. The Miami Heat coach, who went head-to-head against Popovich and San Antonio in the 2013 and 2014 NBA Finals, will coach the U.S. select team — a group of players brought in to practice and scrimmage against the Olympic roster.

www.wcn247.com
