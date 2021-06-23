Being an Adult Means Pizza Parties Any Time You Want. Make It Happen with These Recipes.

I don’t know about you, but I am sure enjoying these cooler days with less humidity than we had last week. It makes for more pleasant time outside. I am enjoying seeing all the flowers that are blooming right now. And have you heard all the locusts singing in the trees? They are thick flying through the air and the birds are having a feast. I said the last time I’d never live to see them again, but here I am. Now I know I’ll never live to see and hear them again. I don’t know where they got the name cicada; maybe that’s the scientific name for them. It’s amazing that they know when 17 years is up and it is time for them again.