Being an Adult Means Pizza Parties Any Time You Want. Make It Happen with These Recipes.
Look, we know this is controversial, but hear us out: Pizza. Yes, it may sound like a bold idea, but we we think it has potential to really start going places. As evidence, please allow us to submit this collection of some of the best pizza recipes from the Vegetarian Times archives and around the web. All are vegetarian, many are also vegan or gluten free. They’re all pretty great – though if we’re being totally honest, the best pizza for us is just whatever we’re eating right now.www.vegetariantimes.com