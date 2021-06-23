Dan MacIntosh Review: Gary Numan Gives Us Reasons to be Very Afraid with ‘Intruder’

“The censor,” Judith Butler wrote in The Chronicle Review in 2018, “expresses himself as a fearful being. He fears speech and seeks to contain it.” The occasion for her remarks was Turkey’s crackdown on higher education — thousands of professors fired, tens of thousands of students jailed, and at least 15 universities shuttered, all on the pretext that they were somehow supporting Kurdish terrorists. Turkey is an extreme instance of a phenomenon common across the globe — Butler goes on to mention the suppression of academic life in Iran, in India, and in Brazil, where “at least three faculty members in gender studies were threatened with their lives for working on the controversial topic of the gendered division of labor in the workplace.” If she’d written the essay today, she would surely include efforts across the United States by Republican legislatures to ban critical race theory from college curricula.