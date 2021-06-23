‘Sing 2’ Character Posters Show the Animal Musicians Getting Ready for the Spotlight

25 TV shows with themes written by popular musicians. They are catchy, getting stuck in our heads for hours. Each time we tune in they welcome us back with their cool melodies and comforting, familiar lyrics. They connect us to the shows we love, lure us back each week, and embed themselves in our memories. We sing along in spite of ourselves. Television theme songs have become almost as iconic as the shows they represent. But who writes these brief introductions that run over the opening credits to our favorite dramas and sitcoms? Often these magical musical medleys are written by well-known bands and musicians without us even realizing it.