‘Sing 2’ Character Posters Show the Animal Musicians Getting Ready for the Spotlight

By Austin Slenk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a teaser trailer coming out tomorrow, Illumination's new animated film, Sing 2, has unveiled new character posters showcasing the animated animal stars of the film. Buster Moon, voiced by Matthew McConaughey, and his all-star cast of performers, will launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet. However, on the way, they will first need to convince a reclusive rock star to take the stage with them.

