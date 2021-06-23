Street eats: Annual street food festival returns to Williamsport
A popular stop at the 5th Annual Street Food Festival was J&M Concessions from Rohrsburg, Pa., with Tiffany Fairbrother serving up plates of French fries loaded with bacon and cheese. Back after missing a year due to the coronavirus, the festival featured a number of other food trucks and vendors at Max M. Brown Memorial Park in Williamsport on Saturday. The community event is made possible by the Williamsport Recreation Department.www.sungazette.com