Sonic’s 30th Anniversary Concert Kicked So Much Ass I Cried

Release date: December 7, 2012 (Europe), December 18, 2012 (North America). Sonic and the All-Stars cast line up on the starting grid once again to battle for supremacy in the ultimate race. Compete across land, water and air in incredible transforming vehicles that change from cars to boats to planes mid-race. Master your driving skills as you drift, barrel roll and boost to overtake your rivals, or use your weapons tactically and unleash your All-Star move to gain the winning advantage. It’s not just your fellow racers you need to watch out for: as the road falls away beneath you, or the river runs dry, new routes emerge and your vehicle transforms to take advantage of the terrain. Discover alternative routes and short cuts as you perfect the course in this adrenaline fuelled dash to the finish line – racing will never be the same again.