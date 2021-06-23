Cancel
Sonic’s 30th Anniversary Concert Kicked So Much Ass I Cried

By Ash Parrish
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo game concerts make everything better. Today’s livestreamed video game concert of Sonic music was so damn great it had me crying in the middle of a Wednesday afternoon—as opposed to my regularly scheduled Thursday cry. Today marks the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog’s arrival on the Sega Genesis....

#Sonic Games#Orchestral Music#Sonic Adventure#Nicu#Two Point Hospital#Chemical Plant Zone#Twitter#Dreamcast
Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony; Green Hill Zone with Lyrics to be Released

Sega have released the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony; celebrating the series’ milestone and music. The over hour and 45 minute performance opens with a full orchestra playing music from Sonic the Hedgehog all the way to the upcoming Sonic Colors: Ultimate. During the intermission, Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 composer Masato Nakamura made a special announcement.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Team Celebrates Franchise's 30th Anniversary Alongside Fans

Sonic the Hedgehog is trending online as fans celebrate the 30th "birthday" of the video game legend turned movie star. On June 23, 1991, the very first Sonic the Hedgehog video game was released for the Sega Genesis. Almost single handedly, the speedy rodent elevated the Sega Genesis as a serious competitor to Nintendo's Super Nintendo console, as the game was an instant hit that spawned a highly successful franchise.
Check Out Sonic’s 30th Anniversary Celebrated With Livestream Symphony

The 23rd of June 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog which SEGA celebrated with the Sonic Symphony, featuring beautiful orchestral remakes of music from throughout the history of the mammoth series. There have been few video game franchises that are as Sonic the Hedgehog. Since his humble 2D beginnings 30 years ago, the iconic blue hedgehog has gone on to become one of the most recognizable and beloved characters in gaming.
Epic Games Store Celebrates Sonic's Anniversary With One of This Week's Free Games

Yesterday marked the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, and it seems the Epic Games Store may have strategically selected one of this week's free games as a result. Starting today, users can claim the excellent Sonic Mania, which will be available through July 1st. Users that might not be feeling the Sonic love can always check out Horizon Chase Turbo, which will be available for the same length of time. Once claimed, these two games will remain a part of the user's collection on the Epic Games Store forever, which means that there's no rush to start playing them now.
Minecraft Launches Sonic The Hedgehog DLC For His 30th Anniversary

The Minecraft development team has released a new Sonic The Hedgehog DLC to celebrate the blue blur’s 30th Anniversary. The pack includes new maps based on iconic locations from the Sonic series, as well as costumes based on Sonic himself and a few of his friends. It is available now from the marketplace for 1340 coins.
Sonic 30th anniversary restrospective: From his highest highs to his lowest lows

Sonic has had a rich career, starring in over 50 games, and even his own comics, cartoons, and movies. Considering that he's often paired with Mario, it's crazy to think that he started off as the masthead for Sega's fierce rivalry with Nintendo. With his 30th anniversary on June 23, 2021, the iMore gaming team is taking a nostalgic look back on his highs and lows through the years.
SEGA planning Sonic Colors: Ultimate 30th Anniversary Package for Japan

SEGA looks to be going all out for the release of Sonic Colors: Ultimate in Japan. The company will be offering a 30th Anniversary Package, which will include a number of different goodies. The Sonic Colors: Ultimate 30th Anniversary Package contains the “Life in Sonic’s World Vol.1” art book, “Life...
Minecraft gets official Sonic DLC for its 30th anniversary and it will keep you running endlessly

The Sonic x Minecraft DLC that arrived today in celebration of the speedy hedgehog's 30th anniversary is much more than a bundle of anthropomorphic animal skins. The new DLC, which is available on the Minecraft Marketplace, lets you dash through procedurally generated maps inspired by Sonic favorites including Green Hill Zone, Chemical Plant Zone and more: the long level tracks use special new skins as well as items to recreate a surprising swathe of the Sonic experience, including collecting rings, bopping robots, leaping gaps, and boosting through loop-de-loops.
Sonic The Hedgehog 2's Cast And Crew Celebrated The Sega Character's 30th Birthday In An Explosive Way

2021 isn’t a notable year for Sonic the Hedgehog just because his second movie is filming. The popular video game character also turns 30 today, as he debuted back in 1991’s Sonic the Hedgehog for the Sega Genesis. From that grew one of the most well-known video game franchises of all time, and the cast and crew of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 decided to celebrate the super speedy mammal hitting the big 3-0 in an explosive way… literally.
Celebrate Sonic's 30th With This New Line Of Official Merch

Continuing the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary celebrations, Numskull Designs has developed a new range of blue blur merchandise that's ready to order as we speak. You'll find a hoodie, t-shirt, hat, and socks available in the clothes department, as well as a water bottle, mug, wireless charger and pin badge set to complete the range. Maybe we're just getting old, but those socks are kinda speaking to us.
Sonic turns 30 today – here’s how you can stream the anniversary concert

Today (June 23) marks the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Sega will be streaming an anniversary symphony concert filled with tracks from across the series. The Sonic 30th anniversary symphony concert was originally announced during last month’s Sonic Central livestream. As well as orchestral...
Prepare For The Olympics With A Special Offer From SONIC's 30th Anniversary Celebration

With the hectic and crazy year that was 2020, the Olympics had been delayed, but we are fast approaching the start date for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics! Get yourself ready to cheer on your country this July 23rd with a special offer from Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th Anniversary celebration. SEGA is reducing the price of in-game Passes for Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 on Android, iOS and FireOS up to 90%.
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Sonic 30th Anniversary PS Vita Gameplay

Release date: December 7, 2012 (Europe), December 18, 2012 (North America). Sonic and the All-Stars cast line up on the starting grid once again to battle for supremacy in the ultimate race. Compete across land, water and air in incredible transforming vehicles that change from cars to boats to planes mid-race. Master your driving skills as you drift, barrel roll and boost to overtake your rivals, or use your weapons tactically and unleash your All-Star move to gain the winning advantage. It’s not just your fellow racers you need to watch out for: as the road falls away beneath you, or the river runs dry, new routes emerge and your vehicle transforms to take advantage of the terrain. Discover alternative routes and short cuts as you perfect the course in this adrenaline fuelled dash to the finish line – racing will never be the same again.
