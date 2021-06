Police are looking for a black car with purple flames that may have a connection to a Tuesday afternoon residential burglary in west Salina. Christopher Lang, 37, of Salina, told police that he arrived home at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday. He unlocked his front door, went inside, and then took his dogs out in the back yard, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Lang said he was only outside for approximately five minutes.