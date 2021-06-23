Brandon Hensley

Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse announced that the company has promoted Brandon Howard from chief operating officer to president. In February 2018, Howard joined the Wingers team as director of franchise operations and was promoted the same year to chief operating officer. During his time at Wingers, Howard has implemented the Helix Management model at all ranks of the organization and cultivated an elite leadership team that has helped him take the brand to the next level. In addition, Howard has developed structured layers within operations to provide defined growth opportunities for hourly and salary employees. He also helped streamline the Wingers menu while enhancing its quality, image and execution, and advanced the brand’s overall digital capabilities.