Albuquerque, NM

Brandon Hensley

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaxson Engineering is excited to announce the hiring of Brandon Hensley as the Regional Manager of the firm’s Albuquerque, NM office. Brandon brings 22 years of industry experience to the firm along with a wealth of industry knowledge of the region. Brandon will lead Maxson Engineering’s local business development and engineering efforts in New Mexico. Brandon is a great fit with Maxson Engineering’s core values: positive, innovative, accountable, and proactive.

