Young Life: Meet the tyrannosaurs family at the Science Museum of Virginia

The folks at the Science Museum of Virginia have come upon the recipe for an unforgettable experience that is educational, thought-provoking and exciting fun for all members of the family. Take fascinating creatures that roamed the continents nearly 200 million years ago, add trailblazing scientific discoveries throughout the past 150 years, and top with cutting-edge technological possibilities to make it all come to life. There you have the ingredients for the newly unveiled touring exhibit “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family.”