Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia 16th in nation to reach vaccination milestone

By Alina Moody, Staff Writer
thenewsprogress.com
 10 days ago

Virginia Governor Northam announced Monday that roughly 70 percent of adults 18 and older in the Commonwealth have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Virginia is the 16th state in the nation to have reached this goal set by President Joe Biden in early May. Over 8.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide, and more than 4.2 million individuals—or 60.3 percent of the population 18 and older—have been fully vaccinated.

www.thenewsprogress.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
City
South Hill, VA
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Mecklenburg County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Virginia#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Vaccines#Virginia Governor#Commonwealth#Vcu Health Cmh#United Healthcare#Covid Vaccine Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Virginia Commonwealth University
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.