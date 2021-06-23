Virginia 16th in nation to reach vaccination milestone

Virginia Governor Northam announced Monday that roughly 70 percent of adults 18 and older in the Commonwealth have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Virginia is the 16th state in the nation to have reached this goal set by President Joe Biden in early May. Over 8.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide, and more than 4.2 million individuals—or 60.3 percent of the population 18 and older—have been fully vaccinated.