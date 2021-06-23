Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Documentary explores Erie Canal’s role in shaping America

monroecopost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe documentary examines the spread of ideas along the Erie Canal, with an emphasis on women’s rights, suffrage and the quest for social justice. “The struggle began two centuries ago, but is just as relevant today,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “Although the preamble of the Constitution begins with ‘We the People of the United States,’ expanding who ‘we’ means to include women, Native Americans and people of color has been a long and enduring fight. ‘Floating Ideas’ explores the Erie Canal’s role in shaping the narrative and expanding our national identity.”

www.monroecopost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Cady Stanton
Person
Matilda Joslyn Gage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#The Documentary#Erie Canal#Native Americans#Npf#Wcny Public Media#The National Park Service#New Yorkers#The Canal Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Conway, MARecorder

Documentary explores origins of Field Memorial Library in Conway

CONWAY — Have you ever wondered how the town of Conway built such a beautiful library?. A new documentary has the answers. Entitled “A Gift of Prosperity,” the production follows the life story of Marshall Field, a Conway native who built a billion-dollar department store in the 1800s. At the turn of the century, Field used his wealth to build the Field Memorial Library to honor his hometown and parents.
Lowell, MALowell Sun

Documentary explores Lowell’s contradictory history with slavery

LOWELL — In the mid-19th century, Lowell’s cotton mills were heavily dependent on Southern cotton. But many of the city’s mill workers, religious leaders and at least one Boott Mill overseer were staunch abolitionists. Quite a contradiction. That contradiction is at the heart of a 40-minute documentary which will premiere...
TV & Videoskulturehub.com

MagellanTV’s documentary Juneteenth playlist educates the world

It is no secret that the books we were taught have deprived us of Black history and the reality of its human rights violations. So, it is up to us to learn about “humanity’s” most guarded secrets. For that, MagellanTV has curated a Juneteenth playlist of Black documentaries. This past...
Duluth, MNmprnews.org

Journalist Tom Gjelten explores America's immigration story

American identity and changing attitudes toward immigration have long been part of our history. NPR reporter Tom Gjelten wrote a book about this titled "A Nation of Nations: A Great American Immigration Story.” He wrote the book to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1965 immigration law. That law, the...
Food & Drinkskcrw.com

‘High on the Hog’: The major role African Americans played in shaping US cuisine

Based on the book by Jessica B. Harris and hosted by Whetstone Media founder Stephen Satterfield, “High on the Hog” traces the roots of American food, but what unfolds reveals so much more. The Netflix series begins in a market in Benin, West Africa, where Satterfield and Dr. Harris stroll past piles of okra, black eyed peas, and yams the size of baseball bats. What follows are four episodes of some of the most beautiful and powerful television. Satterfield joins producers Fabienne Toback and Karis Jagger to discuss their journey and discoveries along the way.
Politicshmdb.org

The Erie Canal

The Erie Canal made New York “The Empire State.” It transformed lives by speeding up travel, opening markets, lowering shipping costs, growing towns, and moving goods and information, connecting the young American nation like never before. It was first super-highway. Two men from the Syracuse area, Joshua Forman and James...
Amsterdam, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Free Fun Events Across NY on Erie Canal

Here are some fun unique events that are happening across New York state this summer. It's all taking place along the Erie Canal. You can take part in many different excursions depending on which part of the Erie Canal you venture out to. In an effort to boost local businesses...
Societynetwerk24.com

Historian explores Strand’s past

Ebrahim Rhoda has served the Helderberg community for most of his life, not only through his research and writing but also through active citizenship. In 2018, the University of the Western Cape awarded Rhoda its inaugural Gold Medal for Commitment to Community Service, in recognition of his lifelong dedication to the Strand Muslim community. The medal acknowledges individuals who have made an extraordinary contribution to their community through exceptional leadership, community involvement and activities that reflect meritorious contributions to public life or a significant benefit to society.
Amsterdam, NYRecordernews.com

Explorers headed to Amsterdam for Canal Corp. excursions

AMSTERDAM — With the summer travel season fast approaching, the state Canal Corporation is offering up several free excursions across the state where visitors and residents can satisfy their wanderlust “On the Canals.”. The state Power Authority and Canal Corporation have organized six free excursions visitors can book this summer...
Societywrightsvillebeachmagazine.com

Celebrating Independence

On July 2, 1776, representatives from the 13 American colonies declared their intent to form a free and independent country. No longer would they be subject to the tyranny of King George III, the reigning monarch of Great Britain. They would form a new nation, the United States of America.
La Junta, COfowlertribune.com

Living history: Bent's Old Fort in search of historical interpreters

Members of the public will travel 175 years back in time this July with Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site's Historical Interpreter and Educator's Training. "It's great," said Alicia Lafever, interpretation manager for Bent's Old Fort. "They learn in-depth about living history and the skills for living history interpretation and specifically about the history of Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site."
New York City, NYpunchingbagpost.com

New York Removes the Wrong Roosevelt Statue

New York is about to remove the statue of Teddy Roosevelt based on an outrageous contention that it represents white superiority and racism. Weeell … if that was their concern, they should be removing all memorials and statues honoring the other Roosevelt – Franklin D. Unlike Teddy, FDR was an unabashed white supremacist and racist. He engineered the depression-era New Deal to throw millions of black people onto unemployment so that unemployed white folks could take their jobs.
Trafficterragalleria.com

The Terra Galleria Blog – QT Luong

For centuries, the gorge remained inaccessible along its entire length. In 1873, the Chesapeake & Ohio (C&O) railroad opened this isolated part of West Virginia. That year, John Nutall became the second mine owner to ship coal using the recently completed railroad. From 1920 to 1928, the famous industrialist Henry Ford leased the mine. He updated its equipment, designing and building many facilities still standing today, including the remarkably well-preserved 1,385 feel-long conveyor that descends from the hill to a tipple above railroad tracks. The mine would operate until 1958, and in 1998 the Nuttall family transferred ownership of Nuttallburg to the National Park Service (NPS). Almost fifty towns sprang up along the New River in response to a growing nation’s need for coal, but none is as complete as Nuttallburg, one of the prime coal-related historic sites in the United States. I explored the bottom of the site and its impressive structures via short and flat trails, accessed through a road passable by passenger cars, although sometimes one-lane and unpaved. On the way, that road follows Keeney’s Creek, where I noticed beautiful cascading waterfalls. The mine entrance at the top is best accessed through Beauty Mountain Road on the rim.