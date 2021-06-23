Documentary explores Erie Canal’s role in shaping America
The documentary examines the spread of ideas along the Erie Canal, with an emphasis on women’s rights, suffrage and the quest for social justice. “The struggle began two centuries ago, but is just as relevant today,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “Although the preamble of the Constitution begins with ‘We the People of the United States,’ expanding who ‘we’ means to include women, Native Americans and people of color has been a long and enduring fight. ‘Floating Ideas’ explores the Erie Canal’s role in shaping the narrative and expanding our national identity.”www.monroecopost.com