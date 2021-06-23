Cancel
Top General Defends Studying Critical Race Theory In The Military

By Danielle Kurtzleben
WBUR
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, responded sharply to questions from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Wednesday about the examination of critical race theory in the U.S. military. "I've read Mao Zedong. I've read Karl Marx. I've read Lenin. That doesn't make me a communist....

Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Michael Eric Dyson Goes OFF on ‘Mediocre, Mealy-Mouthed, Snowflake White Men’ Questioning Military on Critical Race Theory

Professor Michael Eric Dyson went on an all-timer of a rant during a conversation about testimony from Gen. Mark Milley before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday. During the hearing, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was asked by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about critical race theory being promulgated in the military. Gaetz was just the latest Republican to suggest that the military is becoming “woke” by incorporating elements of critical race theory in trainings and on voluntary reading lists.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

‘Woke wars’ escalate, as Pentagon leaders dispute Republican charges that ‘critical race theory’ is being pushed on military

‘WE DO NOT TEACH CRITICAL RACE THEORY’: About halfway through yesterday’s House Armed Services Committee hearing, the discussion veered away from the proposed 2022 defense budget to the hot-button issue of “critical race theory,” with Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz questioning Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the case of Space Force Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, who was relieved of command last month.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

NY Post Editorial Board: July 4th attacks – why do liberals, media take such joy in trashing America?

Liberal politicians and commentators took special joy in celebrating July 4th by denouncing America. The Statue of Liberty was not a symbol of freedom but a symbol of hypocrisy. The flag was polarizing. The national anthem doesn’t speak for everyone (or anyone). Even fireworks are racist. Hot dogs are safe for now, but give it time – considering Brandeis University is already banning the word "picnic."
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

J.D. Vance addresses tweets slamming Trump: "I Regret Being Wrong"

Author J.D. Vance, who's running in the Ohio Republican race for a U.S. Senate seat, addressed on Fox News Monday his since-deleted tweets criticizing former President Trump. Why it matters: The venture capitalist and now-vocal Trump supporter has been accused of hypocrisy and "flip-flopping" after CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski last week shared screenshots of the 2016 tweets in which Vance said the then-presidential candidate's comments on "Immigrants, Muslims, etc." were "reprehensible."
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said. Afghanistan’s army...
Congress & CourtsSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: For the People Act will end partisan gerrymandering

When it comes to politics, few things bring Americans together, but when it comes to partisan gerrymandering we agree and we don’t like it. But what we don’t talk about is how gerrymandering primarily benefits the Republican party. (It benefits Democrats too, but mostly Republicans.) These finding where the results...
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Court diminishing democratic process

Observers of the Supreme Court do more than sift through the legalese of the written opinions of justices. Collectively, they spend time and resources trying to discern patterns related to when "major" decisions will be issued, retirements may happen, and which justices might vote in a way that is contrary to expectations.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

House Democrats slammed for America-bashing July 4th posts

Most lawmakers commemorated Independence Day with patriotic or at least positive messages, but not Democratic Reps. Cori Bush and Maxine Waters. The two progressive firebrands blasted the nation’s history of slavery and decried the current political climate in Sunday tweets, with Ms. Bush declaring that “Black people still aren’t free.”
POTUSNewsweek

Fate of 10 GOP Impeachers Since Capitol Riot Shows 'Going Against Trump Is the Death Knell'

The 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in instigating the mob that marauded through the Capitol on January 6 knew the riot would be a historic turning point for the country. What they didn't realize: The events of that day might also mark the beginning of the end of their own political careers, and that their actions would give Trump and politicians loyal to him a rallying cry to help them retain control of the Republican Party.

