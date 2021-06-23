Cancel
Wilton, IA

Obituary: Paul Stewart

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul E. Stewart, 81, of Wilton, formerly of Muscatine, slipped into eternity on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Wilton Retirement Community due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease. Visitation for Paul will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Walnut Park Baptist Church in Muscatine. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. Immediately following the services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the church. Private family burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery.

