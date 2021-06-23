Summer events highlighting 19th-century life

The coming of summer at Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford heralds the return of sights, sounds and tastes of life in 19th-century New York. Visitors can celebrate the nation’s birth at the Independence Day Celebration; relish in the traditions of the bitter, sweet and savory flavors of a much-loved treat during Celebrating Chocolate Weekend; and engage with the complex history of the Civil War as experienced in communities across the state during Civil War Living History Weekend.