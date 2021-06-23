Cancel
Milwaukee Man Jailed Following Terroristic Threats, Pursuit in Northwest Wisconsin

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Milwaukee man is jailed in northwest Wisconsin on charges including terroristic threats and eluding law enforcement officers. A woman reported that she was hiking with others in the Town of Lenroot Tuesday morning when a man in a car pulled up and asked to borrow money. She says he pulled out a gun and threatened them when they said they didn’t have any cash. Sawyer County deputies say the suspect fled on US Highway 63 toward Hayward and authorities attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver led them on a chase. Officers used tire deflation devices to disable the car and 45-year-old Jason Whitefeather was taken into custody after an hour-and-a-half standoff with deputies.

