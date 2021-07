EUGENE, Ore. – Former Wayland Baptist track & field standout Benard Keter has moved a step closer to qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics as a member of Team USA. Competing in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Keter won his heat Monday at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Keter topped 13 other runners in the second heat with a time of 8 minutes, 29.04 seconds. The second heat was the slowest of the two, with the first heat providing the fastest 10 times, including the best time, 8:21.01, turned in by Isaac Updake.