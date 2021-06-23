Listen To Twenty One Pilots' Biggest Hits Reimagined As Lullabies

In May of this year, Twenty One Pilots — a band who once played basement shows in Columbus, Ohio — released an album titled “Scaled and Icy” that made Billboard’s No. 1 Top Rock Album a few weeks later. The album is a collection of 11 songs that are more colorful and upbeat than fans were expecting. Twenty One Pilots has replaced their rather dismal, emotionally dense songs like “Goner” and “Neon Gravestones” with happier fight songs such as “Good Day” and “Never Take It.”