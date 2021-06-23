Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Listen To Twenty One Pilots' Biggest Hits Reimagined As Lullabies

By Katrina Nattress
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

'Babyface' turns 10 of the duo's most iconic songs into soothing lullabies

www.iheart.com
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twenty One Pilots#Lullaby#Pop Music#Punk Music#Sparrow Sleeps#Heathens#Scaled Icy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicRefinery29

Lorde’s New Song “Solar Power” Is Delightfully Baffling The Internet

To say that people have been waiting for Lorde's comeback would be like saying that people who are stranded in the desert "look forward" to drinking water. Fans are elated they survived the drought. But a few unanticipated curveballs were thrown at eager listeners in the past 24 hours. First,...
MusicBillboard

Lorde Teases 'Solar Power' Album With Mysterious Crop Circle Video

Lorde harnesses the energy of nature in the latest teaser for her upcoming third album, Solar Power, posting a video on Wednesday (June 16) that continued the sun-themed roll-out. "Every perfect summer's gotta take the flight," she captioned the silent clip that featured a camera swooping over a wide grassy expanse and then zeroing in on a giant crop circle that spells out the album's initials in tall grass.
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

PmBata Drops New Single & Video For 'Favorite Song'

On Friday (June 11), the rising artist dropped his first official release since signing with 300 Entertainment titled "favorite song." The upbeat track, written and vocal produced by Bata, is all about "how it feels when your significant other says your name." "It sounds different than anyone else saying your...
Musicexpertclick.com

Twenty One Pilos - Music

(C) 2021 by Rych McCain, All Rights Reserved. No part of this column maybe reprinted, re-posted or duplicated without written permission from Rych McCain Media/Syndication. Violation is subject to applicable laws. This blog is ranked #9 in the Top 20 Hollywood Blogs from the massive worldwide data base of FeedSpot.com.
Columbus, OHstudybreaks.com

On ‘Never Take It,’ Twenty One Pilots Asks Listeners To Think Critically About Media

In May of this year, Twenty One Pilots — a band who once played basement shows in Columbus, Ohio — released an album titled “Scaled and Icy” that made Billboard’s No. 1 Top Rock Album a few weeks later. The album is a collection of 11 songs that are more colorful and upbeat than fans were expecting. Twenty One Pilots has replaced their rather dismal, emotionally dense songs like “Goner” and “Neon Gravestones” with happier fight songs such as “Good Day” and “Never Take It.”
Musicstudybreaks.com

‘Scaled and Icy’ Continues the Lore of Twenty One Pilots With Questionable Success

Ohio musical duo Twenty One Pilots is no stranger to speculation. In fact, lead vocalist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun encourage it. They released their sixth studio album, “Scaled and Icy,” on May 21 after a cryptic social media campaign designed to fuel conversations regarding the album’s content. The band’s fanbase, who refer to themselves as the Skeleton Clique, was more than happy to oblige.
Musicradiofacts.com

TOVE STYRKE RETURNS WITH NEW SINGLE “MOOD SWINGS”

Today, Swedish recording artist Tove Styrke returns with brand new single “Mood Swings,” out now via RECORDS / Columbia Records / Sony Music Sweden. The song is available everywhere now here. Her first single in 3 years, “Mood Swings” finds Tove Styrke back in top form and is just a...
Chicago, IL101wkqx.com

Twenty One Pilots announce Chicago takeover!

What’s better than seeing Twenty One Pilots in concert this fall? SEEING TWENTY ONE PILOTS IN CONCERT FOUR TIMES THIS FALL!!! Thats right! Tyler and Josh will be here for 4(!) shows this August! The coolest part is each night is at a different venue with a much different aesthetic.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JINJER To Release 'Wallflowers' Album In August; 'Vortex' Music Video Available

Ukrainian modern metallers JINJER will release a new studio album, "Wallflowers", on August 27 via Napalm Records. Through their relentless hard work, non-stop international touring and critically acclaimed chart-topping releases gaining them over 250 million cross-platform streams/views, JINJER is one of modern metal's hottest and most exciting bands today. The band has become synonymous with doing things its own way and breaking every rule in the heavy metal handbook, which is loudly evident on its highly anticipated fourth studio album and the follow-up to "Macro".
MusicBillboard

Lorde Returns As Something Unfamiliar, But Just as Riveting, on 'Solar Power': Song Review

Ever since arriving as a 16-year-old pop auteur in 2013, Lorde has been prone to returning every four years and commanding our collective attention with a new album. Unlike, say, the presidential elections or the Olympic Games, she does so with relatively little buildup, disappearing from the public eye for multiple years at a time before suddenly being back in our lives, a fresh opus handy.
MusicPunknews.org

Teenage Bottlerocket announce new album, release “Ghost Story” video

Teenage Bottlerocket have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Sick Sesh! and will be out August 27 via Fat Wreck Chords. The vinyl will be released in November. The band have also released a music video for their song "Ghost Story". The video was animated by Kaleb Kaiser. The band will be touring the US this summer. Teenage Bottlerocket released Stay Rad! in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MusicYardbarker

The biggest one-hit wonders from the 70s

Having one major hit single is one more than most bands ever achieve. That said, more often than not throughout music history, we tend to remember those bands and artists who enjoyed their brief moment in time. Or, toiled for years and only achieved one notable musical achievement. There were...
Musicbrignews.com

Album Review: Scaled and Icy by Twenty One Pilots

CONTENT WARNING: This article has mentions of suicide, depression and other mental health problems. If you have been affected by anything mentioned in this report you can find support at the resources at the end of this article. The popular alternative rock band Twenty One Pilots released their sixth studio...