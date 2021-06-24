Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Krystal Emerson

5 Tips To Land Your Dream Job As a College Student

Posted by 
Krystal Emerson
Krystal Emerson
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sf7yg_0adWHgGZ00
Woman with her feet up on the desk.Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

Every year, thousands of students graduate from college and enter the working world. Many are excited to start a career and work in an industry that they love. However, finding a job can be challenging for some because they aren't sure where to begin their search or how to go about it. 

If you want to land your dream job as a college student, there are some important things to know. In this article, we'll cover the basics of what it takes and how to get started. To land a great position after graduation, you need an excellent resume, strong professional connections, and a well-thought-out plan for your career path.

It's also essential that you make sure to use all of the resources available regarding networking, like company websites or even LinkedIn, which is where many professionals do their best work on finding new opportunities. You should also be proactive in opportunities: don't wait around for someone else to find you!

1. Network with people in your field

Networking with people in your field can be the difference between getting a job or not. It's just like college students networking to get internships, but it's for jobs too. Networking is a great way to meet people who can help pave your way for success.

You never know when someone might be looking for an intern or even a full-time staff member, and if they come across your social media profile, they will see all that hard work you've put into being active on these sites and may give you an opportunity before anyone else. 

Networking means establishing relationships with people who have the potential to help you get ahead as well as provide opportunities for advancement. The best way to do this is by attending events and conferences related to what industry you're interested in entering. You never know when an opportunity will arise.

2. Start as a volunteer to gain experience and references

Volunteering is a great way to gain experience and references that can help land your dream job. Volunteering also allows you to explore different areas of interest while meeting new people with similar interests.

The first thing that you should do when looking for your dream job is a volunteer. Volunteering will give you experience and references to land a job in the field of your choice. Once you have volunteered, it's time to start applying for jobs. 

Volunteer work is a great way to gain experience and references for future jobs in your field. Volunteering also has health benefits, including increased happiness, improved connections with other people, and decreased stress levels. If you are looking for a new job or want to change careers, volunteering can be the first step towards landing that dream job.

3. Spend time on social media sites such as LinkedIn to promote yourself

Social media has become a huge part of the job search process. Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn are just some of the many social networks that you can use to find your next position or network with potential employers. Of course, the most obvious benefit of using these sites is networking with others who may offer you advice on jobs or connect you with those who have openings at their company.

You also never know where an opportunity might come from, so don't rule out anything. You can search the internet and follow your favorite companies on LinkedIn and Facebook to see what positions are open and where you might fit in best. The key is to be strategic about what you post.

Don't just share random content because it will come off as unprofessional if someone were to contact you from one of these sites. Instead, make sure your profile is up-to-date with your most current resume, including accomplishments, awards, certifications, education background, and skillset. Hence, recruiters know right away who they're hiring.

4. Ask for advice from professionals who have been in the same situation you are now or professors that specialize in the area of work you want to pursue

Do you want to take the next step in your career but feel stuck and unsure of where to start? Ask for advice from professionals or professors. They might have some tips that will help guide you on this journey. 

Do you ever get frustrated with the lack of jobs as you pursue your degree? It can be difficult to find a job that is appropriate for your experience and qualifications. But, there are some steps that you can take to make sure that when it comes time to apply for jobs in the real world, you will have an edge on all of those other candidates who don't know what they're doing.

The best way to get started is by asking them questions about the career that you would like to pursue. This will help you find out more information and give you a better idea of what it takes to succeed in this field. If you don't have any connections, try starting with LinkedIn and Facebook groups where people may share their experiences, dilemmas, or tips on succeeding in this profession.

5. Create a portfolio that showcases your skills using a resume, cover letter, and professional photo of yourself

A resume, cover letter, and portfolio are all necessary for any job seeker. First, however, it's important to know which one is the best fit for you. A resume is an overview of your professional experience with bulleted points highlighting key qualifications. It also includes personal information such as contact info or education background, if relevant. A cover letter should be written separately from the resume but can summarize the same qualifications.

A portfolio can help show your skills and qualifications for a potential employer. It is important to be creative with this project because it will be representing you. A good way to start is by reviewing any past projects you have worked on at school or work, or even personal projects if there are any relevant examples of what you've done. Then decide which ones would best represent what you want employers to know about yourself and why they should hire you over other applicants. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Krystal Emerson

Krystal Emerson

Pittsburgh, PA
57
Followers
222
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

News, business, and productivity.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Job Opportunities#Dream Job#Linkedin#Linkedin#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
Related
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

10 Tips for Choosing a College Major

The question “What should my major be?” is frequent among those starting college or thinking about it. Despite its popularity, the question is also very intimidating. Many new and aspiring college students struggle to choose a major, so here are ten tips on how to choose a college major that will be the best for you.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

OCC: College Is Ready To Prepare CNY Students For In-Demand Jobs, Advanced Degrees While Saving Money

Emmalee French came to Onondaga Community College with a dream. As a member of Oswego High School’s class of 2020, she wanted to earn a college degree for an in-demand job so she could return to her hometown and live and work in the community she grew up in and loved. Last month she earned her Electrical Technology degree from OCC and walked into a full-time job as an Electrical Technician at Novelis in Oswego. And she did all of it without going into debt.
CollegesBoston Herald

Tips for getting your brilliant daughter into a great college

Let’s face it. Competition among women for college slots is as energetic and fierce as the women themselves. “Across the country, females are taking more advanced classes, have higher GPAs, and are more likely to be valedictorians,” noted Jed Applerouth, founder and president of Applerouth Tutoring. “When you have a bigger pool of more-qualified females, it’s a little harder,” he added. “I’ve heard parents complain that it’s harder for their daughters to get in.”
Collegesthemountvernongrapevine.com

Five Tips for Getting the Most out of Your College Visits This Summer

Summer is an ideal time for rising high school juniors and seniors to focus on their college plans and get a closeup look at universities on their list with a well-planned, in-person visit to each campus. These visits are an important part of the college search process because a student will be calling their chosen campus “home” for four years.
Jobsmyrtlebeachsc.com

Steps To Maximize Your Chances Of Getting Your Dream Job

Do you have ambitions to land your dream job, or have you decided that it’s time to look for something new? If you’re on a mission to climb the career ladder or you’re thinking about changing careers to do a job you love, here are some steps to take today.
JobsPosted by
Boston

Job-hunting tips for a recent grad

Q: I am a recent college graduate and have been on a contract assignment since April, 2021. My parents are pushing me to “get a real job.” I like my contract work but I am sort of ashamed that I haven’t landed a real full-time job like my peers, other 2021 grads. Can you share recommendations? My confidence is suffering. My parents follow this column and we agreed we would review and consider.
JobsPosted by
VISTA.Today

15 Job Search Strategies to Land the Dream Job

APPLICANT TRACKING SYSTEM – You need to make sure you understand how to format your resume to Arial 12 point font for theApplicant Tracking System and the importance of customizing your resume, so your keywords match the job description.
Augusta Free Press

Top 3 tips to apply for a dental scholarship and achieve your dreams

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Have you thought of going to school to become a dentist? If so, there are many things you need to take into consideration before applying to a university. Students need to think about where they want to go to school, the size of the university, the length of the course, the price of the course, and the time commitment needed to become a dentist.
Collegesccenterdispatch.com

5 expert tips to help college students get better sleep

(BPT) - In the last year there’s been plenty to lose sleep about, but with the stress of the pandemic slowly subsiding, now is a great time to revisit the importance of self-care. Getting a good night’s sleep is one of the most popular topics in that arena right now, and for good reason: Whether you’re focused on work, exercise or education, prioritizing sleep will help you perform at your best.
CollegesTechRepublic

College graduates can make the most of their job hunts using these insider tips

Job hunting for new graduates presents certain challenges, especially in these unique times. Learn some tips from six insiders to help you land the job you're looking for. As someone with one child in college and another enrolling soon, the concept of how new college graduates can best find employment is of paramount concern to me. As we enter the post-pandemic era it's no surprise that the rules have changed, the old methods may no longer remain viable and graduates need to be nimble and informed to make their college educations pay off.
Collegesmidfloridanewspapers.com

College can still be rigorous without a lot of homework

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) How hard should it be to earn a college degree?. When the book “Academically Adrift” appeared in 2011, it generated widespread concern that college was not effectively educating students and preparing them...
Collegesbayoubeatnews.com

Tips to pay for college this fall

What does paying for college during life’s “new normal” and current economic climate look like? A new survey highlights parent plans and concerns regarding the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. The College Ave Student Loans survey of parents of undergraduate students conducted by Barnes & Noble College Insights found that of...
Atlanta, GAmorehouse.edu

Morehouse College and AUC Institutions to Participate in $90 Million Initiative to Prepare Students for Jobs in the Alternative Investment Industry

ATLANTA—Morehouse College and Atlanta University Center institutions Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College are initial academic partners in the ten-year, $90 million AltFinance: Investing in Black Futures initiative launched by Global Management, Inc. (Apollo), Ares Management Corporation (Ares) and Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (Oaktree) to train talented students to work in the alternative investment industry. Alternative investments include assets aside from stocks, bonds, and cash, such as precious metals, real estate, commodities, private equity, hedge funds, venture capital, financial derivatives, and cryptocurrency, among others. The initiative will provide students at Morehouse and other historically Black colleges or universities (HBCU) with access to scholarships, mentor fellowships, and virtual education in the field.
Collegessiliconprairienews.com

First-gen college student and entrepreneur AnhPhu Nguyen lands scholarship to Harvard

AnhPhu Nguyen is going to Harvard. The 2021 Papillion La Vista High School graduate and entrepreneur recently received a full-ride scholarship to the university, where he’ll study computer science and economics. (He was also offered a full scholarship from Stanford, but opted for the Cambridge institution instead.) Getting to this point has been quite a journey for Nguyen, but he said he’s up for the challenge.
Jobsgoodmenproject.com

When Your Dream Job Is a Nightmare

What happens when you land your dream job but it turns out to be anything but?. Friends, career consultants and the media inundate us with a constant barrage of advice telling us to follow our dreams, find our bliss or pursue our passions in our professional lives. Yet this kind of advice is not always easily followed.
Educationmentalitch.com

8 tips for high school and college students to help choose a profession

How often adolescents and even students cannot make up their minds about their future professions! Thinking about what their adult life will be like causes their utter confusion. This is not surprising. The teenager is at the junction of two worlds, it is as if he is crossing the river between the two shores: childhood and adulthood. In the state of transition, it is very difficult to imagine the result of this process. However, the environment usually insists on some kind of professional self-determination. What to do in this case?
CollegesPosted by
VISTA.Today

DeSales University Launching Exciting New Accelerated MBA Program

DeSales University is giving recent college graduates and business professionals looking to change careers the chance to earn a Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) in just one year. The University launched a new accelerated online MBA program last year. Students with a business-related undergraduate degree can complete the program in...