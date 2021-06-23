Cancel
Grammys’ New Leadership Team Vows to ‘Be Better’ Amid The Weeknd’s Boycott and Diversity Challenges

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
“We have to be more relevant, we have to be more reflective,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. tells TheWrap. The Recording Academy has had a busy year and a half. Between pushing for more diversity in its membership and at the Grammys, overhauling its controversial anonymous nominating committees, helping a music industry that had come to a standstill and searching for a new CEO after a messy departure in 2020, the Recording Academy finally installed a new leadership team that suggests the organization is prepared to turn over a new leaf.

