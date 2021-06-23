Cancel
Warrenton, VA

‘THE GIRLS PLAYED THEIR HEARTS OUT’: Fauquier softball falls to Tuscarora 1-0 in region title game

By Fred Hodge
Fauquier Times-Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaserunners were few and far between in last Thursday’s Fauquier vs. Tuscarora softball showdown for the Class 4 Region C championship in Warrenton. Unfortunately for the Falcons (16-1), the visiting Huskies (15-1) won a 1-0 battle with a run in the top of the eighth inning to snap Fauquier’s 16-game winning streak. Tuscarora hosted Region D champion Amherst Tuesday in the state semifinals, hoping to reach Saturday's championship.

