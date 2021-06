Elmbrook Parents Speak Up To Earn Major Victory But Wary Critical Race Theory Is Already In The Classroom. Thanks to the hard work of concerned parents in the Elmbrook School District and their persistence in face of repeated obstacles, the administration’s divisive equity principles were removed from the district’s strategy map. Elmbrook parents have been working tirelessly over the past few months to hold the School Board and administration accountable for what is being taught in the classrooms and for the use of Critical Race Theory in curriculum.