Sing 2 Character Posters With Your Favorite Animals

This week, the mysterious and eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) will ask four gifted orphans to answer the call to save the world from… (drumroll please)… The Emergency. Of course, we're talking about Disney+'s live-action adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart's book series, The Mysterious Benedict Society, set to begin adventuring with a double-shot of episodes beginning this Friday. To properly mark the occasion, the streaming service is offering viewers a look at Hale's Benedict along with fresh looks at Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho, and Marta Timofeeva (and Hale doing double duty, too) in their on-screen personas via character poster key art- which you can check out below: