Sing 2 Character Posters With Your Favorite Animals

Halsey’s been lending her voice to various cartoon productions over the years, and she pops up again in the Sing 2, the sequel to the hit 2016 animated musical Sing. In the new film, which has just dropped its first trailer, Buster Moon the koala, played by Matthew McConaughey, and his animal pals are trying to get their act into the Crystal Tower Theater in Redshore City, a stand-in for Las Vegas. To do so, they have to persuade the head of Crystal Entertainment, a ruthless gangster wolf named Jimmy Crystal — played by Bobby Cannavale — that they’re worth watching.