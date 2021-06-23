Cancel
North Carolina lawmakers consider medical marijuana legalization

By Nyamekye Daniel
KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Medical marijuana advocates and critics took to the North Carolina Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers considered a bill that would legalize the drug for medicinal purposes. Dubbed the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act, Senate Bill 711 would remove criminal and civil penalties for the sale, growing...

www.kpvi.com
