Britney Spears Demands an End to 'Abusive' Conservatorship

By Gene Maddaus
GreenwichTime
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears told a judge on Wednesday that she wants to end the conservatorship that has governed her life for the last 13 years, calling it “abusive” and denouncing her father for exerting control over her life. “I told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy — it’s a...

www.greenwichtime.com
Rose Mcgowan
Mariah Carey
Britney Spears
#Conservatorship#Psych#Variety S Newsletter
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebrities

Britney Spears has announced a return to her career

2000s star Britney Spears made a statement about a possible return to the stage after a long silence. In 2019, Spears officially announced that she was leaving the stage. Then she stated that she decided to do it because of her father’s serious illness. Spears herself also struggled with mental problems for a long time, ended up in a psychiatric clinic and was treated for stress, but did not fully recover.
Celebrities

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ Family Was ‘Still in the Gutter Financially’ When She Soared to Fame According to Lynne Spears’ Memoir

In Britney Spears’ court document transcript from June 23, she told the judge she wanted to sue her family. The Princess of Pop explained that her family did nothing to help her grow out of control imposed by her father, James “Jamie” Parnell Spears. It all makes more sense when fans read the memoir of Britney’s mother (Lynn Spears). in the book, through the storm, the pop icon’s mom candidly explained how dire her financial situation was when Britney signed with Jive Records. It’s no wonder her family doesn’t want to help perpetuate the stereotype.
Fitness

Britney Spears works out in the gym with boyfriend

Sam Asgari inspires the singer to change. Britney Spears is going to break free from the grasping clutches of her father, who has been her guardian for 13 years. Jamie Spears owns all the property and money of the singer, introducing many bans for her. In her Instagram, Britney has...
Celebrities
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
Celebrities

Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
Celebrities

Britney Spears ‘living each day like it was my last’ on luxury getaway with Sam Asghari

Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
