The economy gained 559,000 jobs in May, and the national unemployment rate is now 5.8%, which is 61% below the peak of 14.8% during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. To provide more context at the city level, WalletHub today released its report on the Cities Whose Unemployment Rates Are Bouncing Back Most, as a follow-up to our report on the States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest, along with accompanying videos and audio files.