SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox speaks about Utah's latest fight against COVID-19, current vaccination rates, and other state-related issues. The Delta variant of COVID-19 is making headlines as doctors across the state are seeing more and more Utahns testing positive. UDOH began tracking the number of cases which, as of Wednesday, currently stands at 42 positive Delta cases in the state. This emerging variant of concern spreads about 50% more easily, posing a threat primarily to people who have not been vaccinated. It also poses a risk to people who’ve received the shot.