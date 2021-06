Perhaps no team in the world has a stronger mix of youth and experience than the U.S. women's national basketball team. Equipped with both steady veterans, such as Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, who will both be looking to claim their fifth straight gold, as well as talented first-timers like reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and rising W star Jewell Loyd, the 12-person squad that will represent the United States at the Tokyo Games was released Monday.