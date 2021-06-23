Cancel
Lizzo Hates Her New Haircut. Here's Why

By L.C.
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lizzo is one artist who is no stranger to head-turning looks! The pop singer has made a name for herself thanks to her "do what you want and say what you want attitude" ... oh and a No.1 hit song helps too! The "Truth Hurts" artist's confidence has even translated into her outfits that sometimes turn heads.

