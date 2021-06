CEO of Ideagen, "Where the World's Leading Companies Convene" to achieve the 17 Global Goals by 2030. January 2020 was the start of a new decade and an opportunity for businesses, nonprofit organizations and the public sector to renew their commitment to partnerships across sectors. But March 2020 brought a global pandemic, perhaps for the first time in human history, with the speed of information. The world watched as the pandemic grew to unimaginable proportions. With the headwinds of the pandemic, we all witnessed the importance of cross-sector partnerships to provide critical goods and infrastructure. The importance of partnerships in good times when there is less of an impetus to develop these partnerships cannot be understated.